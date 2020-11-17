|
BULLEN. On Tuesday 10th November 2020 at Marathon Court Nursing Home, Douglas, John aged 96 years, beloved and loving husband of the late Kathleen "Katy", much loved and adored father of Alison and father-in-law of Brent. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 2.00pm on Thursday 26th November 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to a charity of your own choice. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
