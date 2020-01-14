Home

John (Jack) Callister

John (Jack) Callister Obituary
CALLISTER. On Wednesday 8th January 2020, peacefully at his home, John (Jack) aged 94 years of Hildesley Road in Douglas. Dearly loved son of the late William and Ethel, much loved brother of the late Margaret and Kathleen, beloved friend of Angie, Pete and the late Brian Kinnish. The funeral service will take place at 10am on Monday 20th January at Douglas Lawn Cemetery Chapel followed by interment at Braddan Cemetery. Floral tributes and all enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 14, 2020
