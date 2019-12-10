|
Caulfield. On Saturday 30th November peacefully at Noble's Hospital. John of Windsor Road, Douglas, he will be greatly missed by his life-long friend and confidante Linda and all his many friends. Requiem Mass will be held at St Marys Church, Thursday 19th December 2019 at 12 noon, followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, may be sent to Smile Train UK, York House, Wetherby Road, York, YO26 7NH. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 10, 2019