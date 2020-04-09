|
BRUNT. John Charles passed away on Sunday April 5th 2020 at Beaconsfield Nursing home in Ramsey at 92 years old. Formerly of Surby Cottage, Surby, Ballafesson. From a short illness bravely borne. Dearly loved husband of Toni, beloved and adored dad of Elizabeth, Sarah, Caroline, Miranda. Treasured by his grandchildren, Eleanor, Colette, Alice, Shara, Heather, John C, Isaac, James, John W, Louie and Robert. And loved by great grandchildren, Cassia, Luke, Alexander, Eliza and Thomas. Appreciated by son in laws Paul, Carl, David, Damian. Beloved uncle of Carolyn and Trevor and John and Pauline. Dear brother in law to Stafford and Gilbert, Nicky and Sonia. Funeral service will take place at 2pm on Wednesday 15th April at Douglas Borough Crematorium, this will be immediate family only. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to 'Water Aid' and 'The Red Cross.' Sadly missed by all who knew and loved him, he made a gentle footprint on this earth. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 9, 2020