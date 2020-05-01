|
|
|
Brunt. John Charles; Toni, wife of John, and their daughters Caroline, Miranda, Sarah and Elizabeth would like to say heartfelt thanks to, Jude Igarganta Manager of Beaconsfield Nursing home and her wonderful team of nurses, carers, housekeepers, laundry and kitchen staff. Thank you for making John's last two and a half years so good, he was comfortable and well cared for and free of worry. These past weeks when John became ill he was treated with genuine care and compassion which was very moving to witness. For which we cannot thank you enough. He was so grateful for all you did for him. We would also like to thank Tim and Julie and the team at Corkhill and Callow funeral directors in Ramsey. You provided a very professional smoothly run service. Tim and Julie you both were so welcoming and easy going which made a difficult time a lot easier. Thank you for looking after John/dad. Thank you to Grace Easthope who led the service at the Crematorium. The service really honoured John/dad. Grace your kind and gentle way made the service very special. Also thank you to all the 27 household's who watched the live stream and who were present subtly. Thank you for all the kind messages we have received and the donations made in lieu of flowers.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 1, 2020