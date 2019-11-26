|
|
CREGEEN. On Thursday 14th November 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Barbara, aged 96 years of Main Road, Santon. Beloved wife of the late Norman and a dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Funeral service will be held at Rushen Parish Church at 2pm on Tuesday 3rd December followed by interment. Enquiries and floral tributes please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 26, 2019