CLAYTON."On Saturday 23rd November 2019, peacefully at Noble’s Hospital. John ‘Jack’ Clayton, aged 85 years of Bowling Green Road, Castletown. Beloved husband of the late Rene, dear father of Alan, loved father-in-law of Rachel, loving grandad to Hannah and Jack and a much loved brother and uncle. Funeral service will be held at 2pm on Saturday 30th November at St. Mary’s on the Harbour, Castletown followed by interment at Malew Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to Alzheimer's society, Minerva suite, Level 3, Tower House, Castle street, IM1 2EZ. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, 29 – 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 or Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 26, 2019