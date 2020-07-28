|
Coole. John William (Johnny) aged 83 years of Port Erin, suddenly on Tuesday 14th July 2020. Dearly loved brother of Barbara, Charles and the late Maureen and a much loved uncle of Lynn, Graham, Guy, Paul, Juan, Christopher, Colin, Caroline and the late Richard. Funeral Service will be held at Port Erin Methodist Church at 2pm on Friday 7th August 2020 followed by Interment at Rushen Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to RNLI Port Erin Branch, Lifeboat Station, The Breakwater, Port Erin. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 28, 2020