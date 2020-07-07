|
Hall. Peacefully on Saturday 4th July 2020 at his home surrounded by family. John Courtney George aged 90 years of Longacre, Ballaquaine Road, Peel. Beloved husband to Diane, loving dad to David, Andrew and the late Christopher, treasured father in law to Sylvia and brother to Eileen, dearest grandad to James, Alex and Rachel and great grandad to Freddie. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A funeral service will take place on Friday 10th July in St Patricks Church, Patrick, at 12noon followed by private burial. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Hospice IOM, Strang road, IM4 4RP. All enquiries to David Lancaster (Funeral Director), Derby Drive, Peel. Tel 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 7, 2020