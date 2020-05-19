|
CREBBIN. John aged 69, 5th May 1951 - 15th May 2020 in Drummore, Scotland, previously of the Isle of Man. Dearly loved and treasured husband of Gina, loving father of Rebecca and Alan, dearest brother of Michael, Grace, Brian and Helen, and the best uncle to all his nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. After a long illness courageously borne, John passed away peacefully at home with his loving and devoted wife at his side. John was a well liked character who made an impression on all who met him, our lives have been enriched by sharing them with him. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of John's life will follow on the Isle of Man at a later date. "I will greet you at sunset and with the moon's evening smile, I will light your path home every last lonely mile".
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 19, 2020