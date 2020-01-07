|
Crellin. On Saturday 28th December unexpectedly at Noble's Hospital, with his family by his side. John "Benji" aged 75, of Bride (formerly of Douglas), a proud motorman of the Snaefell Mountain Railway. Husband of Stella, father of Tracey and step father of Sam and Richard, and much loved grandfather, brother and father in law. He will be sadly missed by all his friends and family. John's family are particularly grateful to the staff at ITU, and all those involved in his care. Funeral service and cremation will take place at 10.45am on Friday 10th January 2020. The family request that anyone attending the service dresses colourfully. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to the RNLI (Douglas Branch) c/o Mrs M.E. Corrin, 4 Thirlmere Ave., Onchan. All enquiries to Corkhill & Callow Ltd, Funeral Directors, Christian Street, Ramsey, tel. 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 7, 2020