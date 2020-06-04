|
|
Cannell. John Curphey (known as Jack), aged 89 years of St. Judes. Passed away peacefully on Friday 29th May, at Brookfield Nursing Home, Ramsey. Husband of the late Ruth, father of John and the late Pam. Father in law to Lesley, loving grandfather of Rachel, Joanne and Lyndsey and a great grandfather. Jack will be sadly missed by his family and many friends. Due to current circumstances a private funeral service will be held on Monday 8th June. Family flowers only please, Donations to Hospice Isle of Man. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 4, 2020