Corris. John David Arthur (David) aged 87 years of Port Erin, peacefully on Friday 1st May 2020 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Much loved husband of Dorothy, dearly loved father of Stephen, father in law of Sue, loved grandad of Callum and Alexandra and a beloved brother of Pat and the late Fred and Betty. David's humour and kindness will be much missed by family and friends. A Private Cremation will be held for immediate family only. A memorial service to celebrate David's life will be held at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Craig's Heartstrong Foundation, 144 Ballabrooie Drive, Douglas, IM1 4HJ. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 15, 2020