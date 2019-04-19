Mackenzie. On Saturday 13th April 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital, aged 87, John David Hay Mackenzie FCA of Baldromma House, Maughold (always known to his friends as Iain). After leaving the Leys School, Cambridge, of which he always retained happy memories, he qualified as a chartered accountant (9th in the final examinations of 1955), and did his National Service as a naval sub-lieutenant, taking part in the Suez action of 1956. He moved to Canada in 1959 to work in the financial sector, becoming President of two successful investment companies, as well as (with his wife) a breeder of Limousin cattle on the farm that they ran together. After his retirement in 1991, he and his wife settled in the Isle of Man, making many new friends, and where he was persuaded out of retirement to become a director of the Manx subsidiary of a well-known international investment corporation. He is survived by his wife Helen, formerly Clive-Ponsonby-Fane, their son Graham and his wife Nicole, daughter Charlotte and granddaughter Genny - their second son James tragically died young. A generous and congenial host, whose membership of a horseracing syndicate brought him great enjoyment, Iain will be greatly missed also by his large extended family and by his many friends. Funeral Service at Maughold Parish Church on Thursday 25th April at 2:00pm. Donations (if desired) in lieu of flowers to Noble's Hospital Patients Comfort Trust. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary