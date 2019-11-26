|
HOWLAND. John Dennis. Mona, Chris, Sue and their families would like to thank everyone who attended the service of Thanksgiving for Dennis at St Olave's Church Ramsey, and also those who sent cards and messages of condolences following their recent sad loss. We will never forget the wonderful staff at Brookfield Nursing Home whose care for Dennis over the past 21 months and support and kindness for our family has been exceptional. Our sincere thanks also go to the Rev Peter Upton-Jones for a very heart-warming service, to Corkhill & Callow Funeral Directors for making all the arrangements, to Marianne for the beautiful floral tributes and to everyone who made a donation in lieu of flowers to Brookfield Nursing Home Resident's Comfort Fund, in memory of Dennis.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 26, 2019