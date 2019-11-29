Home

HOWLAND. John Dennis passed away peacefully at Brookfield Nursing Home on Friday 1st November, aged 93 years. Beloved husband of Mona, much loved father of Christopher, Susan and the late Jill and loving grandad and great-grandad. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral service will take place at 11am on Tuesday 12th November at St Olave's Church followed by a private burial. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'Brookfield Patient Comfort Fund'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019
