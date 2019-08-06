Home

John Dennison "Dennis" Cashen

CASHEN. Suddenly on Sunday 28th July 2019 at his home. John Dennison 'Dennis' aged 82 years of Port Erin. Beloved husband and soul mate of Anne. Dearly loved father of Fenella and the late Ruth and Martin. A much loved father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 1:15pm on Wednesday 14th August. Bright attire requested please. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to The Rob Vine Fund, The Hoggery, Nobles Park, Douglas, Isle of Man. IM2 4BD. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 6, 2019
