DODSWORTH. On Tuesday 21st October 2020, peacefully at his home after a short illness, John of Mount View Road, Onchan, he will be greatly missed by all his many friends, particularly those involved in Manx Motor Sport. Particular thanks must go to the staff of Hospice at Home for their care of John during his illness. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 2.00pm on Thursday 5th November 2020. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 27, 2020