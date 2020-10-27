Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Dodsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Dodsworth

Add a Memory
John Dodsworth Obituary
DODSWORTH. On Tuesday 21st October 2020, peacefully at his home after a short illness, John of Mount View Road, Onchan, he will be greatly missed by all his many friends, particularly those involved in Manx Motor Sport. Particular thanks must go to the staff of Hospice at Home for their care of John during his illness. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 2.00pm on Thursday 5th November 2020. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -