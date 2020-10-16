|
Duffy. John Rutherford. Doreen and family would like to give thanks to all those who have given support following the passing of John. To the Hospice at Home nurses, and Premium Care IOM who brought such care and dignity to John's final days. To Lorraine Gratton for a moving service delivered with such feeling, and to Gina for her support and kind words spoken at the service. Thank you to Sarah and the staff of Eric Faragher Ltd, John Riley for playing the organ, to Tom Long of Alexander Nurseries for the amazing flowers and to Talk of the Town for refreshments and hospitality. Thank you to all who attended John's service, and to those who have sent such kind words in John's memory, both locally and from Rugby.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 16, 2020