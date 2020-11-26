|
CURPHEY. John Edward (Eddie), on Thursday 19th November at Noble's Hospital, aged 83 years. Loving husband of Brenda, much loved father of Marianne, Elizabeth and John and gramps to his 6 grandchildren. He will be missed by all of his family and friends. A private burial will take place on Monday 30th November at Lezayre Churchyard followed by a service of Thanksgiving at 2pm at Sulby Methodist Church. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to 'Alzheimer's Society IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill and Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey, IM8 1BJ. Tel: 813114.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 26, 2020