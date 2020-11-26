Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Curphey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Edward (Eddie) Curphey

Add a Memory
John Edward (Eddie) Curphey Obituary
CURPHEY. John Edward (Eddie), on Thursday 19th November at Noble's Hospital, aged 83 years. Loving husband of Brenda, much loved father of Marianne, Elizabeth and John and gramps to his 6 grandchildren. He will be missed by all of his family and friends. A private burial will take place on Monday 30th November at Lezayre Churchyard followed by a service of Thanksgiving at 2pm at Sulby Methodist Church. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to 'Alzheimer's Society IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill and Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey, IM8 1BJ. Tel: 813114.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -