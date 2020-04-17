|
Denny. John Edward aged 63 years of Castletown, died peacefully on Tuesday 7th April 2020 at his home. A loving and devoted husband of Tricia, dearly loved father of Joanne, Simon, Simon, Samantha and Sarah, much loved grandad of Kayleigh, Abigail, Jamie, Chloe, Ciaran, Leam, Callum, Steven, Amelia and Alana, loved son of Lily and the late Edward and a dear brother of Colin. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2pm on Wednesday 22nd April 2020, for immediate family only due to the current circumstances. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 17, 2020