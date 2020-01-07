Home

KELLY. John Edward, suddenly on Friday 20th December 2019. Beloved Husband of Thelma, dear father of John and Christopher, loved Grandfather to Marnie and Breesha, will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 2pm on the 8th January 2020. Thelma has requested bright colors be worn, family flowers only. Any donations to IOM RNLI. Further enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd Funeral Undertakers, Onchan, tel 673109.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 7, 2020
