John Edwin Kermode

John Edwin Kermode Obituary
KERMODE. John Edwin (Eddie) 12th April 2020, peacefully, after a short illness. Loving husband of the late Patricia. Father to Shaun (deceased) and Mark. Grandfather to Kerry, Breeshey, Gráinne, Lewis and Naemie. Great-Grandfather to Liam and Kayleigh. Much loved in life, greatly missed in death. Family flowers only please. For more information and donations in lieu of flowers, please contact Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, of Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 21, 2020
