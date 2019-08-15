Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Emery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Emery

Add a Memory
John Emery Obituary
Emery. We are extremely sad to announce the death following a short illness of Mr John (Jack/Geordie) Head Emery aged 78, born 31st July 1940. Husband of the late Joyce Elizabeth Emery, loving father to Michael, Lynne and Kevin, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday 21st June 2019 at 11:30am, there will be a celebration afterwards at Manx Legion Club in Douglas. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.