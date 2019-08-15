|
Emery. We are extremely sad to announce the death following a short illness of Mr John (Jack/Geordie) Head Emery aged 78, born 31st July 1940. Husband of the late Joyce Elizabeth Emery, loving father to Michael, Lynne and Kevin, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday 21st June 2019 at 11:30am, there will be a celebration afterwards at Manx Legion Club in Douglas. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019