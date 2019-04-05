Resources More Obituaries for John Evans Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Evans

Obituary Evans, John. Micky and family would like to thank Dr Blackwell the Southern District Nurses who John and I Called our Angels. Noble's Hospital and Hospice Isle of Man for their care and devotion. To my son John for travelling from Australia. John's sister Shill for being by my side through it all. John's nieces Debbie and Donna, big thanks to his son Craig and daughter Jenny. John's nephew Lee for reading the poem in church. My son Lee for travelling from Wales also to my sister and niece. My son Chris for being my rock. Thank you to all his friends from the Steam Packet Company who attended John's service. Thank you to Suzanne at Suzanne's Flowers for the beautiful floral tributes. A big thank you to Sarah Keggen from T.S Keggen & Son Ltd Funeral Directors Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries