Fargher. On Sunday the 16th of February 2020 peacefully at Noble's Hospital with his loved ones around him. John (Barry) aged 65 years of Rose Bank, Farmhill. Dear son of Kathryn and the late Jack, much loved brother of Susan, Chris and Ruth. Dear brother-in-law of Mark, Justine and Fams, a loving uncle to Jamie, Mariama and Tida. Great friend of Maria, Julie, Geoff, and the staff of Rosebank. Barry will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. The funeral service will be held at Barregarrow Methodist Chapel, Barregarrow on Saturday the 29th of February at 11:00am, followed by private interment in Kirk Michael Cemetery. Flowers may be sent or donations in lieu to The Gateway Club, Greenfield Road, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM2 6ED. Enquiries to David Lancaster Funeral Directors Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, Tel 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 21, 2020