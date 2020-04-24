|
FOSTER. On 5th April 2020. Suddenly after a short illness at Noble's Hospital, John Dennis aged 78 years of Clay Head Road, Baldrine. Dearly loved husband of Joan, loved and admired by his children Damian, Lindsey, Rebecca and the late Jonathan, father in law of Andrew and Tim, adored by his grandchildren Olivia, Hattie, Annabel, Ellie, Carys, Isaac, Alice and Grace. Dearly loved brother of Mary and brother in law of Michael, David and Dot. He will be sadly missed by all his family and many good friends both on the island and in the UK. Because of the present restrictions his private funeral has already taken place. Donations in lieu of flowers in memory of John if so desired may be made to the Hyperbaric Medical Facility, Scholl Building, Fire Headquarters, Peel Road, Douglas, IM1 5ED. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 24, 2020