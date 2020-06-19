|
Turton. John Frederick, passed away peacefully, with a smile on his face, aged 59 at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday 17th June 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Dearly beloved husband of Carol, father to Dean and Abby, father-in-law of Jay, son of Kathleen and the late Fred, brother of Kathryn, Jeanette, Paul and Kevin. A service of remembrance will be held at St Ninian's Church, Douglas at 2.15pm on Friday the 26th of June, followed by a private family cremation. Bright colours may be worn, football and TT shirts allowed.All donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP or to the Hogg Motorsport Association, The Hoggery, Nobles Park, Douglas, IM2 4BD. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 19, 2020