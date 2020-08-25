|
KELLY. On Wednesday, 19th August 2020, John Geoffrey (Geoff), peacefully, at Elder Grange Nursing Home, after a long illness. A very much loved, and loving, husband and best friend to Maureen, and also to daughter Michele. A very proud grandfather of Simon and great-granda of Lucas, father in law of Tony and grandfather in law of Kim. Funeral service will be held on Friday 4th September at 10am at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Manx Stroke Foundation. No mourning clothes please. Further enquires to Eric Faragher Ltd., Main Road, Onchan. Tel. 673109 or 622897. Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 25, 2020