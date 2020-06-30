|
SMITH. On Sunday 21st June 2020, John Gerald aged 70 years of Carlton Apartments, Bradda Road, Port Erin. Husband of the late Lynette, much loved brother of Grace, dear uncle of Jane, Nicholas and Martin, much loved partner of Anne-Marie. He will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. The funeral service will take place at 2pm on Tuesday 7th July at Douglas Lawn Cemetery chapel followed by interment at Douglas Lawn Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to R.N.L.I (Douglas Branch), c/o Mr T. Radcliffe, Douglas Lifeboat Station, Battery Pier, Douglas, IM1 5BT. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611. 'Rest In Peace'
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 30, 2020