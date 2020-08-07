|
Hall. John Courtney George. Diane, David, Andrew, Sylvia and family wish to thank everyone who attended John's funeral, for their cards and messages of sympathy and donations to Hospice IOM. We would also like to thank Hospice at home for their wonderful care and support and the Peel district nurses who enabled us to have John at home as he wanted. Many thanks to Robert Quayle for conducting such a moving service which gave comfort to all the family. Our grateful thanks also to our dear friend the Venerable Brian Partington for the lovely tribute to John. Thanks also to Sylvia for the beautiful reading. The family would also like to thank Simon at David Lancaster Funeral Directors for his support and guidance.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 7, 2020