|
|
SHEEN. John Harold, Canon of St. Columba, former Rector of Kirk Bride and Vicar of St. Olave's, North Ramsey. On 14 April 2020 aged 87. Much loved husband of Elizabeth and father of Edward, Jenifer and Henry. Grandfather of Peter, Jessica, Katharina and Isabel. Remembered with fondness and affection by all. Interment will take place at Rushen Parish Churchyard. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to U.S.P.G. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown. Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 17, 2020