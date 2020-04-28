|
|
SHEEN John Harold, Canon of St Columba, of Kentraugh Mill, Colby, former Rector of Kirk Bride and Vicar of St Olave's, Ramsey, on 14th April aged 87 years. Much loved husband of Elizabeth, father of Edward, Jenifer and Henry and grandfather of Peter, Jessica, Katharina and Isabel. Remembered with fondness and affection by all. Memorial donations if desired to USPG, c/o Mrs Elizabeth Sheen, Kentraugh Mill, Colby, Isle of Man, IM9 4AU or to Kirk Bride, c/o The Treasurer, Mr N. Cannell, 7 Clifton Drive, Ramsey, Isle of Man .
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 28, 2020