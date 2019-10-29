Home

HARRIS. John, peacefully at Brookfield Nursing Home on Friday 18th October aged 89 years. Dear husband of the late Doris, much loved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother and uncle. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Thank you for all the love, care and friendship he has received. Forever with the Lord. The funeral will be held at Sandygate Methodist Chapel at 1:30pm on Monday 4th November followed by refreshments at Jurby Parish Hall. Any donations to 'The Bible Society or Grace Third World Fund' will be greatly received. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 29, 2019
