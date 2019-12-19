Home

John Heaton Cowley

John Heaton Cowley Obituary
Cowley. John Heaton aged 90 years passed away peacefully at Home on Tuesday the 17th of December 2019 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Mildred (Milly). Father of Brian and the late Alan. A loving father in law of Margaret, also a dear grandad and great grandad. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Monday the 23rd of December at 1.15pm followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Manx Blind Welfare Society, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 19, 2019
