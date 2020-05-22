|
NAYLOR. On Tuesday 19th May 2020 peacefully at Springfield Grange Nursing Home, Douglas, John Henry (Founder of the Manx Retirement Association) of Ashberry Avenue, Saddlestone, Douglas, beloved husband of Margo, he will be sadly missed by his son Andrew and grandchildren and Lisa and her family. Due to current circumstances a private funeral will be held. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Parkinsons Disease society, 1 Mount View Road, Onchan, Isle of Man. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 22, 2020