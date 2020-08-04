|
Hollows. Anne-Marie, Grace O Connor and family would like to say thank you to everyone who attended John's funeral and also everyone who watched John's service online that couldn't make the service due to restrictions. It was wonderful to see everyone there. Thank you to Steven Corkish at Kingswood Funeral home for all his help and support with organising the funeral and to everyone that sent mass cards, floral tributes and sympathy cards. Also thanks to Father John Devine for a lovely service, to Ward 7 at Noble's Hospital for all the care they gave to John and to Alexander Nurseries for the beautiful flowers. The holy sacrifice of the mass will be offered for all your intentions.
