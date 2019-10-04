|
WHITFIELD. Carolyn, Richard, Sarah and family would like to thank everyone who attended John's funeral service at Peel Methodist Chapel and for the many cards, flowers and messages of condolence received at this sad time. Special thanks to Dr Griffiths, Janece Pugh and staff of Peel Medical Centre, also the special care Dr Alapati at Noble's Hospital gave him. Thanks also for the beautiful service conducted by Rev Andy Fishburne and Rev Carol Fox, Karen Elliott for singing and John Elliott for playing the organ, Elaine's florist for the beautiful flowers and to Peel Golf Club for their hospitality. Also our very grateful thanks to Simon Mellor at David Lancaster Funeral Directors who helped us every step of the way through a very difficult time.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 4, 2019