Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020
12:00
Rushen Abbey Parish Church
Barr. John Joseph aged 69 years of Castletown, peacefully on Thursday 26th November 2020 at home after a short illness bravely borne. Treasured husband of Heather, devoted father of Joe, Charlotte and the late Kelly, father in law of Tracey and Martin, dearly loved grandpa and a loving brother, brother in law and uncle, he will be sadly missed by all his Liverpool family and friends. Funeral Service will be held at Rushen Abbey Parish Church at 12 noon on Wednesday 9th December 2020 followed by a Private Cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin & Shore Road, Port St Mary Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 3, 2020
