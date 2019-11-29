|
|
KELLY. On Thursday 31st October 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital after a short illness, John (Jace) of Onchan. Treasured husband of Vanessa, beloved dad of Maxim, Blair and Tiffany, special grandpa 'Ta' to Stanley, Maisy, Ruby and Gracie, much loved brother of Maureen and Ann, a dear brother in law and uncle. 'Sadly taken from us too soon, all our hearts are broken'. The funeral service will take place at 12.15pm on Friday 15th November at St Peters Church in Onchan followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Diabetes UK, Wells Lawrence House, 126, Bach Church Lane, London, E1 1FH. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019