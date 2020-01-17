|
|
|
Kelly. Thelma, John and Chris would like to offer our sincere and heartfelt thanks to all the family and friends who attended John's Celebration of Life. We were overwhelmed. Also thank you to everyone for their kind messages, cards and donations to our chosen charity. Sincere thanks to Funeral Directors for their kindness and professional handling of the arrangements, nothing was too much trouble. Thanks to Grace Easthope for the Humanist Service which was presented with much kindness.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 17, 2020