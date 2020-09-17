|
John Allen Kinrade, passed away peacefully on Saturday the 12th of September 2020 at home surrounded by his family. John, the youngest son of Edgar and Doris (nee Kinnish), loving husband of Carol, father of Thomas and Sarah, along with their partners Sophie and Jack, as well as a caring brother to Arthur, Ken, Neil and Anne, sadly succumbed to a short battle with cancer a few weeks short of his, and his twin Anne's, 62nd birthday. Upon joining the police at the age of 16, John dedicated 35 years of hardwork and mischief in equal measure to the profession he loved. Despite retiring in 2007, John remained on the go his entire life, always willing to help others, forever scratching at new projects. Everyone that had the pleasure of meeting John will be aware of hisinfectious positivity and easy-going attitude towards life. The lovely words, support and condolences his family have received, truly shows how much he was loved by all that knew him. A memorial service will be held for John at the Laxey Methodist Chapel on Wednesday 23rd of September at 12:15 followed by a private cremation. Following the service, John's family would love you to join them at the Creg-Ny-Baa for a celebration of John's life. Family flowers only please, with any charitable donations to be made to Hospice (Isle of Man) at justgiving.com/fundraising/bigjohnlaxey. For any enquiries please contact John Boyde funeral services on 861794.
Published in Isle of Man Today from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2020