MYLCHREEST. On Tuesday 7th May 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. John Louis Henry aged 85 years formerly of Maggie's Cottage and Ballasalla. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary. Sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 3.00pm on Friday 14th June at Malew Parish Church followed by interment. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Port St Mary R.N.L.I, c/o. Mr K. Leigh, Willow Cottage, Shore Road, Port St Mary. IM9 5DY. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd., Southern Funeral Service. Telephone: Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019