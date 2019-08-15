|
Lowe, John. Pat and family would like to thank everybody for the cards and kind messages received, on the devastating loss of John. We truly appreciated their words of comfort. Thank you for the personal flowers, and donations left to Thie Meanagh day centre. Thank you to the staff at Noble's Hospital for the kindness and diligence shown to John. A sincere thank you to all who attended John's funeral ceremony, some who travelled far. He would have felt privileged. The Reverend Richard Hooton for the lovely service and readings and the time he spent with us on preparation. Mr A Duggan funeral director for taking care of John and for the precious time he gave us, his compassion and courtesy. Robinsons for the beautiful flowers, Linda and staff at the Legion for providing refreshments, Dianne who provided transport for close family and David for all his help and support. We hope this acknowledgement will be accepted as a token of our sincere thanks and appreciation. From all his loving family.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019