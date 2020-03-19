|
Mason. On Monday 16th March 2020, peacefully at home in Andreas, John aged 70 years. Much loved husband of Alison and a dearly loved father and grandfather. His funeral service will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday 20th March at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired, may be sent to the Manx Hedgehog Conservation Society. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 19, 2020