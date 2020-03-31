|
Mason. John's family thank all of you who attended his funeral, and sent cards and flowers and conveyed messages of sympathy to us. Thank you to Keith and Anne, and to Seamus for your lovely tributes to John which meant a lot to us. Thank you Grace for conducting the service, it was just right for him. Thank you to all the doctors and nurses who helped John during his stays in hospital and at home. To Carl and all the staff at the Mitre Hotel, Ramsey, for the reception and wonderful food, thank you. Thank you to everyone who donated to charity in John's memory, and finally we thank Tim and all the staff at Corkhill & Callow for all the funeral arrangements and guidance. Thank you all. For those of you who left the funeral wondering what happened to the Little White Bull; he went on to become the best in Spain. Simply the Best!
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 31, 2020