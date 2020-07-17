|
McVerry. John, returned home the 6th July 2020, aged 69, surrounded by those he loved. It is with sadness we share the passing of our beloved John, following his brave battle with cancer. A truly loving partner to Maureen, a loving, generous father and grandad to his forever family, a special brother to 15 siblings, and a valued and much loved son of the late Joan McVerry. A beautiful celebration of his life was held on the 10th July 2020. John knew his spirit was eternal and knew that he would never die. Stay forever with us, until we meet on that beautiful shore. We love you and will forever hold these words in our hearts; this life is here and it's made for living. And love's a gift that's made for giving. You give it all away and have it still. And Hell yeah, you did. He found the life he was after and filled it up with love and laughter. Finally got it right and made it fit. Hell yeah, he did! Hell yeah, he did! Hell yeah, he did! Special thanks to the IOM Hospice nurses for their kindness, compassion and support, and to Rev Brenda Magee and Kingswood Funeral Home for their loving care.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 17, 2020