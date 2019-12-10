|
|
MELLOR. (MBE) Peacefully on Wednesday 4th December 2019, at Noble's Hospital, Braddan, John (Ivor) aged 83 years of Elder Grange Nursing Home, Douglas, formerly of Tighnabruaich, Arbory. Much loved husband of the late Pat, dearest father of Marc, Scott and Cerian, treasured father-in-law to Yvette, cherished grandad to Eloise, Nicole, Adele and Rhiannon, sadly missed by cousin Eileen, his Sister and Brothers and all family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 17th 2019 at 1.15pm at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Sailing for the Disabled, Woodvale Braddan Road, Port Erin, IM9 6QA. Enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel. Telephone: 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 10, 2019