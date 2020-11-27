|
|
Caley. John Morrison, known as Morris, aged 93 years of Ramsey. Passed away peacefully in Noble's Hospital on Tuesday 24th November. Husband of the late Joan and brother of the late Jean. He will be greatly missed by his many friends. Morris's funeral service will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday 3rd December at 10am. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, can be made to Hospice IOM. Further enquiries to Corkhill and Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey, IM8 1BJ. Tel: 813114.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 27, 2020