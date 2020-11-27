|
Marsden. Dr John Paul Marsden of Saddle Mews Douglas, IoM (previously of Trogues Farm, Winster). On Wednesday evening November 18th 2020 John peacefully and quietly passed away at the age of 90. On 26th July 1952 he married his beloved Irma and went on to raise Mark and Beverly. He leaves five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss him terribly. Thanks to Frank, the staff at Noble's Hospital and all who helped. Rest in peace Daddy. A funeral service will not be held due to current circumstances. For enquiries please contact [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 27, 2020